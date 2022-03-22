Maharashtra Council adjourned over demands of MSRTC employees

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for 20 minutes on Tuesday after opposition members disrupted the House proceedings over the issue of strike by the MSRTC employees to press for their demands.

A section of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees have been on strike since October last year, demanding that the undertaking be merged with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar raised the issue in the House on Tuesday, saying problems of the MSRTC employees were not yet solved. "There were some 16 demands shortlisted by the state government and employees, and 90 per cent of the employees were ready to resume duty.

But, there has been no firm response from the state government. Hence, we will not allow the House to function until the state transport minister issues a statement in the House," the BJP leader said. Amid the chaos, the House was adjourned for 20 minutes.

After the House was reassembled, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar directed Transport Minister Anil Parab to arrange a cabinet meeting in consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on approval of the state-appointed three-member committee's report on the MSRTC's demands.

To this, Parab said, "I will consult with the chief minister and take appropriate steps regarding approval of the committee's report."

The Maharashtra government-appointed committee had said the MSRTC's with the government and treating its employees as government personnel was not feasible practically and administratively.

The committee’s report, which was tabled in the state Assembly earlier this month, recommended rejection of the demand made the MSRTC employees while maintaining the independent status of the corporation.