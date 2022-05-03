Non-bailable warrant against Raj in 14-year-old case

Maharashtra court issues non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in 14-year-old case

In 2008, Thackeray was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches

PTI
PTI, Sangli,
  • May 03 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 15:20 ist
MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

A court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against MNS chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case.

In 2008, Thackeray was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

While issuing the non-bailable warrant on April 6, Judicial Magistrate, First Class at Shirala in Sangli district asked Mumbai police commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court. The judge issued the warrant against Thackeray and another MNS leader Shirish Parkar through Mumbai police commissioner and Kherwadi police station respectively as they failed to produce themselves before the court during the case proceeding, said assistant public prosecutor, Jyoti Patil.

She said the court has asked police to implement the warrant before June 8 and produce both the leaders before the court. In 2008, MNS workers had staged a protest in Shirala against the arrest of Thackeray in an agitation seeking priority for local youth in jobs.

A local MNS functionary claimed there was a government rule which states that political cases prior to 2012 should be withdrawn. However, this case is being raked up as Thackeray raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques, he added. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Raj Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Eid 2022: All about fun, fashion and family

Eid 2022: All about fun, fashion and family

Eid Al-Fitr 2022: 5 desserts that you must try this Eid

Eid Al-Fitr 2022: 5 desserts that you must try this Eid

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5m for 'Pirates 6'

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5m for 'Pirates 6'

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

 