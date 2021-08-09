Nagpur eases Covid-19 curbs for shops, restaurants

Maharashtra: Covid-19 curbs relaxed for shops, restaurants in Nagpur

Restaurants in Maharashtra are now allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity for dining till 10 pm on all days

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 09 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 12:16 ist
Cinema halls, multiplexes, religious places and swimming pools will remain closed. Credit: PTI Photo

The Nagpur civic body has allowed shops and establishments, including malls, to operate till 8 pm on all days with effect from Monday, as against the previous order of operating till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Restaurants in Maharashtra are now allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity for dining till 10 pm on all days, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said in an order issued on Sunday. However, cinema halls, multiplexes, religious places and swimming pools will remain closed, said the order.

Social, cultural, political gatherings and marriage functions are allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the venue or 50 people, whichever is less, till 8 pm on all days, while funerals are restricted to maximum 20 people.

Salons, beauty centres and wellness centres are allowed to open till 8 pm on all days, while e-commerce services and items are regularised. Coaching classes and competitive exam trainings are allowed till 8 pm on all days with 50 per cent capacity, the civic body said in the order.

It also said the inter-district travel, either by private cars, taxis or buses, has been regularised, except if going to a 'level-5' area, as per the state government's classification based on Covid-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, in which case an e-pass would be required.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nagpur
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

But for her mother, Mirabai would have quit after Rio

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

DH Toon | 'Guide lynchers to take up javelin, boxing'

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Covid-19 survivors may suffer from lower intelligence

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on Wi-Fi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

 