Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviews damage caused by cyclone Nisarga in Pune district

  • Jun 04 2020, 23:06 ist
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Reuters Photo)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday reviewed damage caused by cyclone Nisarga in Pune and instructed district administration to conduct immediate spot inspections to assess the quantum of losses.

According to an official statement, Pawar, also guardian minister of Pune, interacted with local public representatives and officials to know details regarding the losses caused in urban and rural parts of the Western Maharashtra district.

He (Pawar) has instructed the local administration to carry out spot inspections immediately to assess the losses caused by the cyclone, the statement said.

It said the cyclone caused losses in Maval, Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed, Velhe and Mulshi talukas of the district.

Schools, peoples homes, vegetable crops and orchards have suffered damage, while electricity wires got snapped and poles fell due to the cyclone, which made landfall in coastal Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon.

Pawar also thanked policemen, NDRF teams, life guards, civic staffers, health workers, NGOs and other personnel who took part in the relief work, the statement said.

