Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse escapes unhurt after his car's tyre bursts

Nobody was injured in the incident, said a police official

  • Nov 01 2020, 21:08 ist
Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse. Credit: PTI

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse had a close shave after one of the tyres of his vehicle burst on Sunday evening in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a police official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The incident happened when Khadse was on his way to Jalgaon from Amalner in the district after attending the inauguration of a newly-built quarter for police officials and a police station in Amalner at the hands of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh," the official said.

"A tyre of the car in which Khadse was travelling burst. But his driver controlled the vehicle well, due to which nobody was injured," he added.

Khadse, who was sulking in the BJP since his unceremonious exit from the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in 2016 over land grab allegations, had recently joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

