Maharashtra officer dies on way to landslide rescue ops

Maharashtra fire officer dies on way to landslide spot in Raigad

Five people died in the massive landslide which occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Raigad's Khalapur tehsil.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 20 2023, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 12:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire officer from the Navi Mumbai civic body died due to a heart attack while he was on way to join the rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.

Five people died in the massive landslide which occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Raigad's Khalapur tehsil, about 80 km from Mumbai.

Assistant station officer Shivram Dhumne (52), from Belapur fire station in Navi Mumbai, was on way to the site on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Read | At least five killed, 80 rescued after landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad

While climbing the steep path, he collapsed after suffering a heart attack and died, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) chief fire officer Shirish Aradwad said.

The NMMC's fire services team expressed grief over the incident.

The official said a probe was being conducted into the fire officer's death.

Meanwhile, an emergency control room has been set up at Chowk village near the landslide location with the contact number - 8108195554 - for people to reach out for any assistance, an official release by the district administration said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Raigad
Landslide

Related videos

What's Brewing

Akshay, Urmila 'shocked' on Manipur women viral video

Akshay, Urmila 'shocked' on Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

AI’s here, and we are not ready

AI’s here, and we are not ready

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

 