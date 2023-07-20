Maharashtra fire officer dies on way to landslide spot in Raigad

A fire officer from the Navi Mumbai civic body died due to a heart attack while he was on way to join the rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.
Five people died in the massive landslide which occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Raigad's Khalapur tehsil, about 80 km from Mumbai.
Assistant station officer Shivram Dhumne (52), from Belapur fire station in Navi Mumbai, was on way to the site on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.
While climbing the steep path, he collapsed after suffering a heart attack and died, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) chief fire officer Shirish Aradwad said.
The NMMC's fire services team expressed grief over the incident.
The official said a probe was being conducted into the fire officer's death.
Meanwhile, an emergency control room has been set up at Chowk village near the landslide location with the contact number - 8108195554 - for people to reach out for any assistance, an official release by the district administration said.
