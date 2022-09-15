Maharashtra forest dept, NGO rescue injured leopard cub from Ahmednagar

Maharashtra forest department and Wildlife SOS, in a joint operation rescued a grievously injured female leopard cub from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district.

The leopard cub, about 8-9 months old, was found grievously injured in the district’s Pathardi region, located in the Tigaon forest range. After the rescue operation, the cub was being treated by a Wildlife SOS veterinary team at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar, Pune.

Although the cause of the injury was yet to be determined, X-ray examination of the animal showed extensive injuries on its cervical vertebrae (the neck area of the spine).

Due to the severity of the injuries, the leopard was unable to walk and was being administered medical treatment by the Wildlife SOS veterinary team.

“We are providing physiotherapy to the leopard as it is unable to move. The animal is not able to consume anything at present, due to which we are administering fluid therapy and providing vitamin supplements along with a course of antibiotics,” Dr Chandan Sawne, veterinary officer of Wildlife SOS, said.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO & co-founder of Wildlife SOS, said: “We are grateful to the Maharashtra Forest Department for saving the life of the injured leopard with their timely intervention, and for entrusting us with its treatment and care. Our veterinary team is making sure that the leopard gets the best medical care and treatment.”