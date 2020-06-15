Maharashtra Governor Koshyari bags first prize in letter writing competition organised by Department of Posts

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has won the first prize in the State Level Letter Writing Competition (Inland Letter Card Category), organised by the Maharashtra & Goa Circle of the Department of Posts, for his essay on the theme ‘Dear Bapu, you are immortal’.

The ‘Dhai Akhar’ letter writing competition was organised by the Department of Posts on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Senior Superintendent of Posts, Mumbai West Division P C Jagtap and Assistant Superintendent S D Kharat met Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and presented him the first prize cheque of Rs 25,000.

The competition was organised for participants upto 18 years and those above 18 years of age in the categories of ‘Inland Letter Card’ and ‘Envelope’.

The Governor had participated in the event in his individual capacity and had sent in his essay on Inland Letter card to the organisers in Hindi.