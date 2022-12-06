Maharashtra Guv, CM Eknath Shinde, and Dy CM Fadnavis pay tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Maharashtra CM Shinde, others pay tribute to Ambedkar

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 66th death anniversary on Tuesday. The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Din'.

Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai. Also present on the occasion were state ministers Deepak Kesarkar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Lok Sabha member Rahul Shewale, Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at B R Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6, who died on this day in 1956.

Also Read | Maharashtra trying to get back Shivaji’s sword and tiger’s claw

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of B R Ambedkar's followers expected on Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has arranged 50 additional buses and installed 500 extra lights in the Shivaji Park area for the convenience of the visitors. The BEST has also made arrangements of breakfast for the visitors and first aid facilities, in case of such a requirement.

