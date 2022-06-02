Maharashtra launches ‘faceless' RTOs

Now, people in Maharashtra will be able to avail the services of the state’s Motor Transport Department without having to visit a Regional Transport Office through Faceless RTOs.

Six documents will be provided through the Faceless RTOs: Secondary Registration Certificate, No Objection Certificate, Change of Address on Registration Certificate, Renewal of Driving License, Change of Address on License, and Renewal of License.

The motor transport department believes the Faceless RTO would reduce crowding at RTOs and help save large quantities of paper. All an applicant needs to avail of the services on the “Faceless” platform, is his/her Aadhar number linked with his/her mobile number. Applicants can then enrol on the Faceless RTO using their Aadhar number and get the OTP verification from their registered mobile numbers.

However, any application would only be deemed worthy of processing after their due verification is done in regard to all the other personal information provided on the Aadhar portal.

One of the main guys behind the project is Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information Technology Satej Patil. About the Faceless RTOs he said, “Once the personal details of the applicant, such as name, address, date of birth and mobile number are verified, the six important services will be made available online. The applicants will not have to come to RTOs for the same. They can make the online application sitting at home saving crucial time.”

He then explained that licences and/ or registration certificates would be sent to the applicant by post. “This will also help in saving valuable paper, besides time, as there will be no need to make copies of the documents,” Patil said.

The Faceless platform will help to save the papers required for 18 to 20 lakh applications annually. The use of paper will come to NIL, besides bringing in transparency, pace and environment friendly interface, said Patil.