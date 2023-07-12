Another bus crash in Maharashtra where 25 were killed

Maharashtra: Luxury bus rams into truck, 22 passengers hurt

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the rear side of the trailer truck.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 12 2023, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 11:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least 22 passengers were injured, including four seriously, after the private luxury bus they were travelling in hit a trailer truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The incident on the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed carriageway took place near Phulambri in the district around 2.30 am, an official said.

The private bus was going from Nagpur to Pune, while the trailer truck carrying steel was on its way from Jalna to Surat, he said.

Read | Woman killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Nashik

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the rear side of the trailer truck. At least 22 passengers on the bus sustained injuries, he said.

Among the injured, four are in serious condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The rest were taken to a state-run hospital in Aurangabad city, he said.

The accident comes days after 25 passengers were charred to death when a private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in eastern Maharashtra’s Buldhana district.

Maharashtra
India News
Accident

