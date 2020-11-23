Maharashtra makes Covid-19 negative report compulsory for travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa

As Covid-19 cases rage in parts of India and a possibility of a second wave looming large, the Maharashtra government on Monday made RT-PCT negative reports compulsory for people arriving by air and rail from the National Capital Region of Delhi and Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa.

Apart from this, land border districts will have to make arrangements to test for symptoms and take their body temperature of people from these places by road. The fresh set of guidelines will come to effect from Wednesday.

The fresh SOPs related to travel are in addition to those issued by the Maharashtra government earlier.

For those who travel by flight, the RT-PCR should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled landing at airports in Maharashtra. For those travelling by train, the RT-PCR should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Monday evening – a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed concern over the overall situation in the state and elsewhere.

Read | India logs less than 50,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for 16 days straight

The order states that those who are coming by flights and have not undertaken Covid-19 tests would have to undergo the tests in Maharashtra airports at their own cost. They would also have to provide addresses and in case the report is positive would have to undergo treatment as per the state’s protocols.

Those coming by train and not carrying RT-PCR negative reports would have to undergo screening at railway stations. The passengers with no symptoms would be allowed to go. Those showing symptoms would have to undertake Rapid Antigen tests – and those negative would be allowed to go and if found positive would be sent to Covid Care Centres. The cost of care would be borne by passengers.

A similar drill would be followed for those who are arriving by road at the state’s border.

The detailed circular has been sent to District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners.

"There is a possibility of a second wave. The West is affected by it....I wonder whether it is a second wave or a tsunami," Thackeray has warned. On the other hand, Pawar had said that the government has asked all the departments to review the situation over the next 8 to 10 days and if needed a call on lockdown measures would be taken.