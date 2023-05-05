Maharashtra: Man bludgeons brother to death in Nashik

Maharashtra: Man bludgeons brother to death in Nashik

A quarrel erupted between the duo and the accused attacked the victim with a wooden baton, police said

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • May 05 2023, 18:14 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 18:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 50-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his elder brother to death following an argument in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Kamatwade area of the city around 9 pm on Thursday, an official said.

The victim Sadashiv Damu Nikam (55) and his brother Hari were neighbours.

A quarrel erupted between the duo and the accused attacked the victim with a wooden baton, he said.

The victim was rushed to the district civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said, adding that the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC for murder.

 

 

Nashik
India News
Maharashtra
murder

