Maha: Man kills self citing loneliness amid lockdown

Maharashtra: Man kills self citing loneliness amid lockdown

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 12 2020, 20:11 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 20:11 ist
The deceased was an engineer and was working from home in light of the lockdown. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide citing loneliness due to the COVID-19 lockdown at Kopar Khairane in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Suraj Surve was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in sector 4 of Kopar Khairane, an official said.

The deceased was an engineer and was working from home in light of the lockdown, while his family was stuck in their hometown, he said.

The police found a suicide note from the scene, in which the deceased said he was lonely, as he could not meet his family because of the lockdown, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered in this regard, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Suicide
Maharashtra
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 