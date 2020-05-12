Maharashtra: Man kills self citing loneliness amid lockdown

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide citing loneliness due to the COVID-19 lockdown at Kopar Khairane in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

Suraj Surve was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in sector 4 of Kopar Khairane, an official said.

The deceased was an engineer and was working from home in light of the lockdown, while his family was stuck in their hometown, he said.

The police found a suicide note from the scene, in which the deceased said he was lonely, as he could not meet his family because of the lockdown, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered in this regard, he added.