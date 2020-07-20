Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests Covid-19 +ve

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jul 20 2020, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 09:57 ist
Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Aslam Shaikh. Credit: Twitter/@AslamShaikh_MLA

Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Aslam Shaikh tested positive for Covid-19.

The 47-year-old Shaikh, a three-time MLA from Malad West, holds the textiles, fisheries and ports folios, besides being the guardian minister of Mumbai City district.

“This is to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am currently asymptomatic and isolating myself,” Shaikh said in a tweet.

He also urged people who have come in close contact with him to get tested.

“I will continue to work from home to serve people of my state,” he said.

Shaikh is the fourth minister in Maharashtra to have tested Covid-19 positive – the others being Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde.

