Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Aslam Shaikh tested positive for Covid-19.

The 47-year-old Shaikh, a three-time MLA from Malad West, holds the textiles, fisheries and ports folios, besides being the guardian minister of Mumbai City district.

“This is to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am currently asymptomatic and isolating myself,” Shaikh said in a tweet.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m currently asymtomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state. 🙏🏻 — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) July 20, 2020

He also urged people who have come in close contact with him to get tested.

“I will continue to work from home to serve people of my state,” he said.

Shaikh is the fourth minister in Maharashtra to have tested Covid-19 positive – the others being Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde.