Maharashtra records highest 24-hour coronavirus toll of 27

The COVID-19 situation seems to be aggravating in Maharashtra as 27 persons succumbed to the deadly coronavirus pandemic on Monday. The state's death toll has now shot up to 369, the highest in India.

Monday's jump of 27 is highest so far, the next being 25 recorded on April 9.

Of the 27 deaths in Maharashtra, 15 were reported form the financial capital of Mumbai, six in Amravati, four in Pune, and one each in Jalgaon and Aurangabad.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is 8,590, with an addition of 522 in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 94 patients were treated and allowed to go home taking the total number of discharged patients to 1,282.