Maharashtra reports 21,907 Covid-19 cases, 425 deaths; 23,501 recover

Maharashtra reported 21,907 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the case tally to 11,88,015, according to a health department official.

The death toll rose to 32,216 with 425 new fatalities, he said.

But with 23,501 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients in the state increased to 8,57,933.

There are 2,97,480 active Covid-19 patients.

The official said that Maharashtra's recovery rate of Covid-19 cases is 72.22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.71 per cent.

57,86,147 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state.

Currently 18,01,180 people are in home quarantine and 39,831 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Out of 2,97,480 active Covid-19 patients across the state, the highest 79,489 are in Pune district, followed by Mumbai at 30,639.

Also, of 8,57,933 recovered patients, the highest 1,72,732 are from Pune district, followed by 1,42,769 from Mumbai.

In Mumbai division -- Mumbai and surrounding towns -- 5,228 new cases were found, taking the tally in the region to 4,29,964, while 113 fresh fatalities took death toll in the region to 14,681.

In Pune division, 5,402 new Covid-19 cases were found, increasing the tally of cases to 3,17,434, while 97 fresh fatalities took the death toll in the region to 6,949.

With 3,407 new cases and 31 deaths, the tally of Covid-19 cases in Nashik division rose to 1,55,178 and death toll increased to3,199.

In Kolhapur division, 2,053 new cases took the tally of Covid-19 cases to77,942, and the death toll increased to 2,281 with 58 new deaths, the official said.

With 2,768 new cases and 57 fatalities, the tally of Covid-19 cases in Nagpur division increased to81,775 and death toll to 1,838.

