Maharashtra reports six more Omicron cases; state tally reaches 54

The cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron crossed the 50-mark in Maharashtra with six more patients being reported on Sunday.

The state has now a total of 54 cases which include 22 in Mumbai followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad (11), Pune Rural (7), Pune City (3), Satara (3), Kalyan-Dombivli (2), Osmanabad (2), Buldhana (1), Nagpur (1), Latur (1), Vasai-Virar (1).

Two of the patients in Mumbai are from Karnataka and one each from Chhattisgarh and Kerala and two from Maharashtra districts of Jalgaon and Aurangabad.

“Looking at the experience in other countries, the third wave would be of Omicron,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope indicated a couple of days ago.

“We have to increase the level of preparedness and precautions. I reiterate that vaccination and masks are the best solution,” said Dr Suhas Pingle, President, IMA-Maharashtra State.

Meanwhile, Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Disease Specialist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai, said, "reports around the world are showing that although Omicron is a very infectious strain, the disease caused is mild. While it is not yet certain what the efficacy of the current vaccines is like for Omicron, there seems to be protection from severe infections, hospitalisations and death from all the prevalent strains.”

“Over 55% of the eligible Indians are double vaccinated and over 85% have received at least a dose. Even if we do see a surge in the number of cases, the high level of immunity in the population will minimise the numbers really requiring hospitalisation,” she added.

Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) officials said that of the 54 patients, 28 have been discharged after RT-PCR negative reports.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal has once again appealed to citizens to avoid Christmas and New Year parties, and follow all Covid-19 guidelines strictly.

“In the near future, risk of Covid virus spread may increase if ceremonies and functions are held on the occasions of Christmas and New Year. There is also a need to curb the growing crowd at weddings and other ceremonies. Moreover, hotels, restaurants and other public establishments have also been found to be flouting Covid-19 norms,” he said.

The Maharashtra government has threatened action against violators under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act.

