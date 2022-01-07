Maharashtra state bodies to identify solutions to address pollution around Koradi Khaparkheda power plants

Following rising complaints from local residents on rampant air and water pollution in the villages surrounding Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal power stations, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray asked state bodies to deliberate on and identify measures for pollution control.

He has called for a list of critical interventions from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) as well as researchers from the Centre for Sustainable Development (CFSD), Nagpur, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, Pune to ensure pollution abatement across the 2400 MW Koradi and 1340 MW Khaparkheda thermal power plants at the earliest.

The decisions were taken during a virtual meeting held on Thursday evening.

“After seeing the presentation by researchers and hearing them out, I have directed relevant state bodies to come up with concrete solutions to address the pollution problems around these power plants,” Thackeray said, adding that he would also be holding a detailed follow-up meeting with energy minister Nitin Raut, MAHAGENCO as well as MPCB to draw up a proposed plan of action.

Thackeray had invited the two groups -- Manthan and CFSD -- to understand the impact of water pollution and fly ash dumping across water bodies around these two power plants. “We are here to identify the problem, bring everyone to the table, and have a dialogue about what’s going on. We hope to identify what the state government can do to help resolve the situation,” he said.

On November 18, 2021, a report titled “Polluted Power: How Koradi And Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations Are Impacting The Environment” was released by Manthan, CFSD and Asar that called for an immediate halt to the discharge of pollutants from the power plants and ash ponds. The research also strongly suggested that all prior pollution-related harm be cleaned up under the supervision of a commission comprising local community and civil society members as well as independent experts.

Research groups also highlighted how fly ash was being dumped at Nandgaon village in Nagpur district without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from local residents. The research groups requested Thackeray to ensure no further addition to the pollution load and installation of new units at Koradi and the new ash pond at Nandgaon should be put on hold keeping in mind the deteriorating health of local residents affected by pollution.

Shripad Dharmadhikary, Coordinator, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, who presented the study findings during the virtual meeting, stated that water resources of the area have been severely polluted by the Koradi and Khaparkheda power plants, especially with the presence of toxic heavy metals.

Nagpur-based Leena Buddhe, Founder and Director, CFSD, who highlighted the plight of the community at Nandgaon, said that the ash disposal on the new ash pond sprawling over 750 acres violates all norms and needs to be stopped immediately.

Check out DH's latest videos: