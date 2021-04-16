Maharashtra wants to inoculate up to 7 lakh people daily: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra wants to inoculate 7L people daily: Tope

A large-scale vaccination will help to bring down the Covid-19 cases and stem its spread, he said

Maharashtra wants to vaccinate 6 to 7 lakh people against Covid-19 on a daily basis and to achieve the target, the state needs 40 to 45 lakh vaccine vials every week, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

A large-scale vaccination will help to bring down the Covid-19 cases and stem its spread, he said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Maharashtra wants to vaccinate 6 to 7 lakh persons on a daily basis, for which we need to receive 40-45 lakh vaccine vials on a weekly basis.”

"If we manage to vaccinate so many people on a daily basis, it would be a major step in curbing the Covid-19 spread in the state,” Tope said. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country when it comes to cumulative infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

“I think if a delegation from the state, including members from the opposition, visits New Delhi and takes up the issue with the Centre, we will get more vaccines to save lives. We will work it out,” he said.

Commenting on shortage of Remdesivir, he said, “Seven manufacturers had reduced their production when Covid-19 cases were coming down. "Now, they have ramped up production, but it takes some time to deliver stocks. By April-end, there will be supply of one lakh Remdesivir vials in the state."

