Maharashtra woman ends life after tiff with husband over bringing street food at home

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Sep 01 2021, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 11:10 ist
A 23-year-old woman allegedly took her own life here in Maharashtra following a fight with her husband after he brought 'pani puri' (a street snack) at home without telling her even though she had prepared a meal, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Pratiksha Saravade, got married to Ambegaon area resident Gahininath Saravade (33) in 2019 and the couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues, they said.

"Last Friday, the man, without telling his wife, brought 'pani puri' at home following which they had a fight as she had already prepared the meal. The next day, the woman allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and was subsequently rushed to a hospital where she died on Sunday," an official from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said. The police on Monday registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband, he said.

