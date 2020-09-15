Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll tops 30,000; CM launches survey to combat spread of coronavirus

Concerns compounded manifold in Maharashtra with the Covid-19 death toll crossing the 30,000-mark with a record 515 casualties on Tuesday.

Maharashtra is severely hit by the pandemic and the only state in India to cross the 10-lakh Covid-19 cases mark and 30,000-plus deaths.

With 515 deaths on Tuesday, the toll shot up to 30,409.

During the day, 20,482 fresh cases were reported taking the tally to 10,97,856.

On the positive side, a record 19,423 patients were discharged during the day taking the tally to 7,75,273 patients who have recovered. Out of the 54,09,060 laboratory samples, 10,97,856 samples – 20.29 per cent have tested positive.

As of now, 17,34,164 people are in-home quarantine and 37,225 people are in institutional quarantine. According to the data compiled by the Public Health department, the recovery rate is 70.62 per cent and case fatality rate of 2.77 per cent was recorded in the state.

The jump in deaths came on a day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign. The 'My Family, My Responsibility' is a state-wide survey - in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In the first phase, house-to-house health inquiries will be conducted from September 15 to October 10.

The second phase will be implemented from 12 -24 October. Twice in a month, these volunteers will visit each family. The duration of the first round will be 22 days and the second round 12 days - and twice in a month, these volunteers will visit each family.

With the active involvement of several NGOs and people’s representatives to effectively control the pandemic and provide health education to all in the state, volunteers will aim to reach 2.25 crore households twice a month to check their fever and oxygen levels, provide health education and important health messages. The officials would also check on co-morbidities such as diabetes, heart and kidney ailments, and obesity, and would guide them.

Half a dozen departments including public health and family welfare, medical education and drugs, rural development, urban development, revenue, women and child development are involved in the mega campaign.