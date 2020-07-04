Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 2 lakh-mark

With a big spike over the week, Maharashtra crossed two lakh Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

In the last 24 hours, 7,074 positive cases and 295 deaths were recorded, the highest in a day's time since the outbreak of the pandemic in Maharashtra. The total number of cases now stand at 2,00,064 and deaths 8,671, according to the data of the Public Health department.

There are a total of 83,295 active cases in the state. In last 24 hours, 3,395 patients discharged - taking the total to 1,08,082 who have been treated.

The recovery rate in the state is 54.02%. On Saturday, 295 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state - out of these, 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and rest 171 are before that.

Case fatality rate in the state is 4.33%.

Out of 10,80,975 laboratory samples, 2,00,064 (18.51%) have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently, 5,96,038 people are in home quarantine and 41,566 people are in institutional quarantine.