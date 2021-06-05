New Mahararashtra unlock rules will end in fiasco: BJP

Maharashtra's new unlock guidelines will end in fiasco, says BJP

The government on late Friday night announced a five- level plan to relax coronavirus-induced restrictions

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 05 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 20:21 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Saturday said the new set of `unlock' guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government would lead to a fiasco.

The government on late Friday night announced a five- level plan to relax coronavirus-induced restrictions.

"The notification issued at midnight is full of discrepancies," said Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Also Read | Maharashtra Unlock 2.0 from Monday: All you need to know

Its scheme of five categories or levels is complicated and has created confusion among people, the BJP leader said.

"It is a roughly prepared notification, issued with no proper planning. The positivity rate and occupied oxygen beds do not match. There are discrepancies in the rules for Mumbai. It would be a fiasco during implementation," Darekar claimed.

As per the notification, areas with infection positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent will be in the first category, and can open up completely.

Whereas in the fifth category areas, with positivity rate of more than 20 per cent, only essential shops will remain open and office attendance will be capped at 15 per cent.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

 