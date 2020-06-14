Mini Dharavi another concern for coronavirus-hit Mumbai

The Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) is the worst pandemic affected area of India, with over 20% of the cases.

The region has many coronavirus hotpots like the G-North ward in Mumbai, that has 3,278 cases including Dharavi, which is the biggest slum cluster or Asia, with nearly seven to 10 lakh people staying and working in 2.1 sq km in heart of India's financial capital.

Dharavi has reported 2,030 positive cases and 71 deaths.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with hectic efforts have been able to contain the spike in Dharavi.

Another place which is a cause of concern is part ot Nalasopara East, often referred to as Mini Dharavi.

The Nalasopara township - around 75 kms off downtown Mumbai - is located in the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) in Palghar district that adjoins Mumbai.

The VVCMC has reported 53 deaths and 1,476 positive cases.

A total of 744 persons have been treated and discharged.

Nalasopara East's localities like Santosh Bhuwan, Bilalpada, Dhanivbaug, Shriram Nagar, that is home to over five lakh people, is often referred to as Mini Dharavi, owing to its mushrooming slums, narrow bylanes and small industries.

Nalasopara East reported over 200 cases within a fortnight and nearly 25 deaths altogether.

"There is a lot of chaos in the administration which has led to a rise in cases. According to the commissioner's directives, only selected places should be disinfected and sanitised, which should not be the case. There are more than five lakh daily wage earners who travel to Mumbai region every day. If adequate measures are not taken, there could be a Dharavi-like situation," said VVCMC mayor Pravin Shetty.

Located on Mumbai's Western line, Nalasopara is sandwiched between Vasai and Virar and has a huge migrant population.

The Nalasopara suburban station of Western Railway is one of MMR's busiest suburban station in terms of ticket sales are concerned.

"There is a a threat of massive spike in Nalasoapara East and it may be a threat to the Vasai-Virar belt," two general physicians of Vasai tehsil told DH.

There are several public toilets in Nalasopara area and social distancing is an issue.