Minorities decide whom to defeat, says NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

In a statement that may have a political backlash, former union minister and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that "minorities" decide whom to defeat in elections.

"During Vidhan Sabha elections (in Maharashtra), Muslims didn't vote for BJP...in villages not a single Muslim had voted for BJP (candidates)," the 79-year-old four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister told a meeting of NCP minority cell in Mumbai.

According to Pawar, who had served as Defence and Agriculture minister at the Centre, minorities vote for parties which can defeat BJP. "During elections, the minorities decide whom to defeat," he said amidst applause.

Pawar, who was accompanied by his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Water Resources & Command Area Development Minister and state NCP President Jayant Patil, said that the change of guard in Maharashtra is because of minorites deciding to not vote for BJP.

Pawar's statement assumes significance in the wake of the debate over CAA and NRC. Reacting to Pawar's statement, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said: "After Congress, Ashok Chavan now NCP Sharad Pawar speaks for Muslims, appeasement of Muslims. Will Shiv Sena follow both the alliance partners!!??"

Pawar's comment comes close on the heels of state PWD Minister Ashok Chavan's statement, who had said in Nanded: "This is our state. Our government has been formed in the state. We decided to be a part of the government to keep BJP away from power. Maharashtra should not face damage again akin to what BJP inflicted in the last 5 years. Most of our Muslim brothers said that our biggest enemy is BJP and Congress should be a part of the government to stop BJP. That’s why the Congress party is a part of the government today. Till our government is there, we will not allow the implementation of CAA in the state.”

After BJP leaders lashed out at Chavan, he had clarified: "What I meant was that Congress was under pressure from all communities, including Muslims, to form the government to keep BJP away. Where is the question of appeasement?”