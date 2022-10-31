Morbi bridge collapse: 10 key things to know

A nearly century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening causing mass casualty. The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. A rescue operation is under way.

This was one of the deadliest disasters of its kind to rock the country in years.

As the rising death toll continues to make headlines, here are ten things you need to know about the tragedy:

*The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 134 on Monday. “The rescue operation is in its last stage in the Machchhu river. It will be over soon,” Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said told reporters.

*The state information department said that five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two columns of Army, and two teams of Indian Navy, apart from local rescue teams, have been deployed in the operation that continued throughout the night.

Also Read | Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi 'pained' by the tragedy, says 'Government with families of the victims'

*There was a rush of people on the bridge, which was reopened for the public just four days back following the renovation work, when it snapped around 6:30 pm. Authorities said nearly 500 people including women and children were celebrating a religious festival on and around the suspension bridge in Morbi in Gujarat when cables supporting it snapped soon after dark.

*A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.

*Attention has shifted to whether the private company that runs the bridge and sells tickets for passages reopened the bridge to the public before the holiday season without proper safety checks. Even though It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work on Gujarati New year, the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said.

*After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water, its thick cables snapped in places.

*Morbi MLA and Minister Brajesh Merja said that since it was night time and there was significant water flow in the river, locals and fire brigade teams found it difficult to carry out rescue operations. Fire teams from surrounding districts too were rushed to Morbi to speed up the rescue work.

Also Read | Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

*Sanghavi said that a five-member high-powered committee has been formed to probe the bridge collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers. An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

*Following the accident, Modi cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources told PTI. A "page committee sammelan", scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added. Congress said its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra that was to be taken out from five zones across the state on Monday has been postponed by a day following the bridge collapse.

*Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those who died in the mishap. Modi also spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the incident. He sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With agency inputs)