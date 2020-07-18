MSETCL to use drones for power line inspection

India's largest transmission company, the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL), has added one more feather in its cap by using drone for inspection of power lines and transmission towers.

The state energy minister Dr Nitin Raut pursued the drone procurement issue with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Director General of Civil Aviation which gave green signal to use drone for aerial surveillance and inspection of EHV Lines and towers.

Drones allow aerial surveillance which is more efficient than manual survey of power lines. It will help to detect defects at the incipient stage in transmission lines.

The drones are equipped with ultra HD cameras which can take high resolution close-up photographs and videos of the towers and their components. The constant video recording allows better assessment of faults in the existing lines.

Recently, the Central Government has appreciated the MSETCL for using drones. Dr Raut has congratulated MSETCL chairman and managing director Dinesh Waghmare and his team for successfully using drones for aerial inspection of power lines and transmission towers.