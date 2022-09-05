Mumbai consumers show green light to EV policy on delivery fleets

A new consumer survey conducted by CMSR Consultants, commissioned by Sustainable Mobility Network, showed strong support from the consumers in Mumbai, for the states's EV policies, which require time-bound transition plans from delivery companies.

The support from 67 per cent of the respondents also indicated a strong preference to prioritise purchases from progressive companies, which are in line with and make commitments to the state government targets to rapidly decarbonise their fleets.

Maharashtra, as part of its overall EV policy, has set a 25 per cent target for EV vehicles among e-commerce, delivery and logistics service providers in the state by 2025.

“The findings of the survey indicate strong support for the policy direction on delivery sector emissions in Maharashtra. Along with the central government Niti Aayog’s Shoonya campaign, which actively looks to decarbonise the last mile delivery sector, delivery companies should come forward to work closely with our government to ensure the rapid transition of their fleets,” said Bhagwan Keshbhat, CEO of Waatavaran, a key partner in this initiative

The survey among 1,508 Mumbai consumers, conducted as part of a nationwide survey including 5 other Indian cities- Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai, also showed that 83 per cent of all Mumbai respondents attributed last mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in the cities, with 88.7 per cent affirming a switch to EV vehicles by the delivery companies as important to addressing air pollution issues and mitigating climate change.

"E-commerce, food and grocery/ hyperlocal deliveries are a rapidly growing segment in India," said Gajendra Rai, Director of CMSR Consultants. “Tier 1 Cities like Mumbai comprise the

core market for most of these delivery companies so our survey of Mumbai consumers is highly indicative of overall consumer perception of the companies and their current use of delivery vehicles. We have also tried to ensure that of the nationwide respondents, the maximum respondents are from the 18-45 age group (93 per cent) who again represent the core user base for the companies,” he further added