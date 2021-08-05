Mumbai cop dances his way into people's hearts on social media

A 38-year-old cop in the Mumbai police has become a social media sensation with his dance videos that have gone viral and garnered thousands of likes. Amol Yashwant Kamble, who is posted at Naigaon police headquarters, dances after his duty hours or on his days off, and his talent came to light after he posted one of his dance videos on Instagram.

A video of the policeman dancing to the song “Aya hain raja” from the film 'Appu Raja' garnered a lot of attention and turned the spotlight on him. "The dance was based on the theme of an on-duty policeman asking a two-wheeler rider to wear his mask properly, and later both of them show their dance moves," Kamble said, adding that he has gotten lakhs of likes for some of his videos.

For Kamble, a resident of Mahim who joined the police force in 2004, dancing has been a passion and he has been performing since he was a child. "My elder brother is a choreographer and I did some dance shows with him before joining the police force," the policeman said, adding that he started dancing on his weekly offs and in free time.

"As a policeman, I have a responsibility to maintain law and order and to protect citizens first, but on my weekly offs, I dance with my children, my sister's children and have fun," Kamble said. Kamble has also shaken a leg with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan during a police event.

"Some people comment on my videos and say my dance inspires them. These comments make me happy. People should pursue their hobbies and take some time out to follow their passion and think positively," the dancing policeman said.