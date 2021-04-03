Mumbai: Drugs seized in NCB raid at TV actor's home

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 03 2021, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 20:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team conducted a raid at the residence of television actor Gaurav Dixit in Andheri's Lokhandwala area and allegedly seized a huge quantity of drugs, an official said on Saturday.

The raid was carried out on Friday evening by the Mumbai unit of the NCB after it received a specific input, he said.

Dixit's name cropped up in the interrogation of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan, who was arrested earlier, he added.

Dixit, and a foreign national woman who lived with him, left the residence minutes before the raid, and a hunt was on for both of them, the NCB official informed.

