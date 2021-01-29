Mumbai local trains to reopen for public from February 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that local trains services in Mumbai and MMR area for the general public will reopen from February 1 with Covid-19 norms and physical distancing.
More to follow...
