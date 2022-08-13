Mumbai police to deploy several units on streets, use anti-drone systems on Independence Day

All preparations are complete to maintain law and order in Mumbai on Independence Day on Monday, with several law-enforcing units being deployed to man the streets of the metropolis along with anti-drone systems, an official said.

He said there was no specific input in view of Independence Day, but, as a matter of routine, security of vital installations had been increased and officials have been asked to conduct spot visits.

"Local police, special branch and crime branch personnel, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squad etc have been deployed. Anti-drone systems will be put in place at spots where VVIPs will be gathering to hoist the national flag," he said. "We are conducting anti-sabotage checks.

Also Read | Why was August 15 chosen as India's Independence Day?

Since Wednesday, 'operation all out' is underway comprising checking of hotels, vehicles and road barricading. Action is being taken against history-sheeters and those externed," the official added.

There will be adequate deployment of police personnel on the streets despite no decision being taken as yet on cancelling weekly offs of the force, as has been the norm in previous years, the official informed.

"We expect crowding as the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence," the official said.

Meanwhile, an official said Mumbai police will launch 'Operation Reunited' on August 15 to trace missing children. It will go on till September 15.

On Sunday morning, the police have organised a run at Marine Drive as part of Independence Day celebrations, he said.