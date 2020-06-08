Mumbai Ranji cricketers donate blood to fight COVID-19

Mumbai Ranji cricketers donate blood at MCA and VIVA-organised drive to fight COVID-19

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 15:53 ist
Representative image

Over 90 popular Mumbai Ranji cricket team players voluntarily donated blood at a blood donation camp.

The camp was organised by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in collaboration with JJ Hospital, Mumbai, Vishnu Vaman Thakur Charitable Trust, VIVA College, and MCA affiliated Vasai Taluka Cricket Lovers, Sainath Sports Clubs and Our’s Cricket Club on Monday.

Among them were current Ranji players such as Vinayak Bhoir, Royston Dias and Hardik Tamore. 

The blood donation camp was organised considering the advisory from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for voluntary blood donations during the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry has assured that there remains no precedent for the occurrence of respiratory viruses being transmitted by transfusion.

Besides the cricket players, Ajinkya Naik, Apex Council Member, MCA, Pankaj Thakur, former Vice President, MCA, Shikhar Thakur, Treasurer, VIVA College and Kshitij Thakur, BVA MLA from Nallasopara among others also donated blood in the drive. 

Ajinkya Naik said volunteering for blood donation will help save many lives. "We are in these tough times when there is unfortunately an abundance of patients and dearth of blood for them. The players have set an example for the whole state and country to come up and serve the nation," he added.

Pankaj Thakur said the cricketers have batted for humanity in these troubling times of coronavirus. "It also goes on to show the need for prime fitness and health going forward into the future," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ranji
Cricket
COVID-19
blood donation
Mumbai

What's Brewing

'Defund the police' - what it means

'Defund the police' - what it means

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 