Mumbai’s tigers to be exchanged with Gujarat’s lions

In a major initiative, a pair of Asiatic lions from Junagadh in Gujarat would be exchanged with a pair of tigers from Mumbai.

The decision was taken during Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s visit to Ahmedabad during which he met his Gujarat counterpart Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The pair of lions (male and female) are currently housed at Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Junagadh.

On the other hand, the pair of tigers (male and female) are currently in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali.

During the meeting, the two ministers decided to jointly seek approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for this project.

Mungantiwar was accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sunil Limaye.

In April this year, Limaye had discussions with Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden Director Abhishek Kumar.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife - West) and SGNP Director G Mallikarjun held meetings with the Gujarat government officials.

