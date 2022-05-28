Two-hour 'no honking' drive in Mumbai today

Mumbai traffic police to conduct two-hour no honking drive today

The initiative is a part of an awareness programme for motorists to curb noise pollution in the city

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 15:39 ist
The drive will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on prominent roads across the city. Credit: PTI Photo

The Mumbai traffic police will conduct a no honking drive on prominent roads in the city, under which motorists will be urged not to use horns from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, an official said.

The initiative is a part of an awareness programme for motorists to curb noise pollution in the city, he said. The drive will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on prominent roads across the city, the official said.

"Your Street Or Mine. Honking Anywhere Won't Be Quite Fine. On the occasion of #NoHonkingDay on May 28, 2022 from 5-7 pm. Expect awareness drive & enforcement on streets at the following traffic junctions across Mumbai," the Mumbai traffic police tweeted on their official Twitter handle with the hashtag #SayNoToNoisePollution. While advising motorists not to honk, the traffic police will take action against drivers or vehicle owners in case of violations, the official said, adding that adequate traffic police personnel will be on roads for the drive.

Meanwhile, in a recent meeting the Mumbai police requested automobile manufacturers to lower the volume of horns, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions on noise pollution, an official said. Currently, the volume of horns range from 92 to 112 decibels, in violation of the apex court's guidelines, he said. The police had also held a meeting with various builders and developers and asked them to curb noise pollution during construction work, and enable citizens to have noise-free Sundays, he said.

