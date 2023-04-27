Mumbai: Two field officers of MPCB held for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Mumbai: 2 officers of MPCB held for seeking Rs 1L bribe

The accused field officers are posted at the MPCB office at Sion in central Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 27 2023, 00:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended two field officers of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe from the manager of vehicle interior designer company, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused field officers are posted at the MPCB office at Sion in central Mumbai. "On March 23, the duo visited the company and pointed out to its HR manager that the firm does not have a waste water treatment plant due to which it would have to face legal action," he said.

"Both the officers told the HR manager that in order to avoid any action against the company, they should be paid Rs 1 lakh. They even accepted Rs 20,000 as the first instalment," the official added.

Last Thursday, the accused field officers again went to the company and demanded the remaining amount of the bribe, he said. After that the company manager filed a complaint with the ACB against the officers. On Wednesday, both the MPCB officers were apprehended when they were accepting the remaining bribe amount, he said.

India News
Mumbai
bribe
Corruption

