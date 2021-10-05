Mumbai women to fight climate change under new initiative

In a significant initiative, the Maharashtra government with the C40 Cities Network, a global network that addresses climate change, under its Mumbai Climate Action Plan has launched the Women4Climate programme that aims to bring all the resident women in the city under one roof to fight climate change.

The initiative will strive to bring out leadership qualities in women so that stage can be set for the next generation of climate leaders.

The C40 Cities Network will share the knowledge and experience and provide mentorship, training and networking opportunities for women in the city.

Women4Climate, a joint initiative of C40 Cities Network and the L’Oréal Foundation, is inspired by the philosophy, and think locally and act global and where women from C40 cities can develop and implement action to accelerate their climate projects and strategies to achieve the overall target of sustainable development goals.

State Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “In 2020, when Mumbai joined the C40 Cities Network to develop a robust roadmap to tackle the challenges of climate change, we made history and now with bringing women at the forefront of the Mumbai Climate Action plan, we believe in them to lead us all to make an enormous contribution to the global efforts of fighting climate change.”

The next-generation climate leaders will be selected through the city’s Mentorship Programme that will seek to put the women mentees under the guidance of their mentor.

The programme will also empower them with the necessary tools and assistance.

It will also arrange monthly webinars where mentees from different cities come together to learn about each other’s initiatives, share their achievements and ideas for improvements.

The Maharashtra government appealed to all the resident women of Mumbai to come forward and take part in this initiative to protect their city from the effects of the changing climate.

