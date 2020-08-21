Mumbai's civic body to start BCG trials

Mumbai's civic body has joined the Indian Council of Medical Research's study to evaluate whether the BCG vaccine is really effective in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic in India in elderly population.

The Bacille Calmette-Guerin or the BCG has been given to newborns since 1949 in India.

The study includes elderly individuals between 60 and 75 years of age who have not suffered from Covid-19, do not have cancer and are not immune-compromised, according to BMC officials.

The participants would be closely monitored for three months.

Apart from Mumbai, the study is being undertaken in Covid-19 hotspots including Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jodhpur and New Delhi.

The Mumbai trial will be jointly conducted by King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College along with the Public Health Department of the BMC.

The necessary approval for the trials has been obtained, officials said.

“The BCG vaccine has offered hope to the elderly and if found effective, will bring down morbidity and mortality in the elderly population,” the officials said.

The number of participants expected to be enrolled in the BCG trial is 250 and it may extend if the trial demands.