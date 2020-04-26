Mumbai's coronavirus death toll crosses 200

12 deaths were reported on Sunday in Mumbai, while the total number of positive cases rose to 5,407 in the city

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 26 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 20:38 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

The COVID-19 death toll in India's financial and business capital of Mumbai crossed 200 on Sunday. 

According to latest updates from Public Health department, 12 deaths were reported on Sunday, while the total number of positive cases rose to 5,407. The total death toll in Mumbai stands at 204 now.

 

Across Maharashtra, the total number of deaths and positive cases stands at 342 and 8,068, respectively.  So far, 1188 patients have been treated and discharged. 

Those discharged include 31 journalists from Mumbai. Last week 53 journalists tested positive and sent to institutional quarantine. Of them, 31 tested negative and discharged.

All have been advised for 14 days home quarantine, Mumbai civic body officials said.

Mumbai
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

