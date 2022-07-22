MVA didn’t upgrade Shinde’s security despite Naxal threat: Nandgaon MLA

Security for Eknath Shinde was not upgraded to Z-plus category by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government despite threats from Naxals, alleged Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande.

According to Kande, the previous Uddhav Thackeray government did not do anything for the security of the current Maharashtra chief minister.

Shinde was previously the state minister for urban development and public works (public enterprises) and was the guardian minister of the Gadchiroli district. “When Eknath Shinde received death threats, his security was not upgraded,” Kande, an MLA from Nashik district’s Nandgaon seat, said.

Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who were in New Delhi, didn’t comment on the issue, however, the Shiv Sena faction supporting the chief minister hit out at Thackeray.

Neither of the Thackerays (Uddhav or Aaditya) commented on the allegation.

“When Shinde saheb received death threats from the Naxalites, both the home ministers considered giving him Z-Plus security,” Kande said, adding that the threat perception may have been because of review by IB, SID and CID.

In February 2022, an anonymous letter threatening Shinde was received at his Thane residence. “From Varsha (chief minister’s bungalow) the message was passed on to (then Minister of State for Home) Shambhuraj Desai not to provide Z-Plus security to him,” alleged Kande.

Then agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said that the issue was discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

However, a former Minister of State for Home Satej Patil (from Congress party), said: “There is a committee headed by chief security which analyses the threat perceptions on a regular basis. The chief minister, deputy chief minister or home minister is not directly involved in it.”