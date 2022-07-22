'MVA didn’t upgrade Shinde’s security despite threat'

MVA didn’t upgrade Shinde’s security despite Naxal threat: Nandgaon MLA

Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who were in New Delhi, didn’t comment on the issue

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 22 2022, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 22:55 ist

Security for Eknath Shinde was not upgraded to Z-plus category by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government despite threats from Naxals, alleged Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande.

According to Kande, the previous Uddhav Thackeray government did not do anything for the security of the current Maharashtra chief minister.

Shinde was previously the state minister for urban development and public works (public enterprises) and was the guardian minister of the Gadchiroli district. “When Eknath Shinde received death threats, his security was not upgraded,” Kande, an MLA from Nashik district’s Nandgaon seat, said.

Also Read: Maharashtra headed for mini Vidhan Sabha polls

Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who were in New Delhi, didn’t comment on the issue, however, the Shiv Sena faction supporting the chief minister hit out at Thackeray.

Neither of the Thackerays (Uddhav or Aaditya) commented on the allegation.

“When Shinde saheb received death threats from the Naxalites, both the home ministers considered giving him Z-Plus security,” Kande said, adding that the threat perception may have been because of review by IB, SID and CID.

In February 2022, an anonymous letter threatening Shinde was received at his Thane residence.  “From Varsha (chief minister’s bungalow) the message was passed on to (then Minister of State for Home) Shambhuraj Desai not to provide Z-Plus security to him,” alleged Kande.

Then agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said that the issue was discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

However, a former Minister of State for Home Satej Patil (from Congress party), said: “There is a committee headed by chief security which analyses the threat perceptions on a regular basis. The chief minister, deputy chief minister or home minister is not directly involved in it.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray

What's Brewing

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

 