NCB busts inter-state drug cartel dealing in illicit trafficking of cough syrup

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state drug cartel dealing in illicit trafficking of Codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) by seizing 13,248 illicit bottles weighing around 1,600 kg and arrested five persons.

The intelligence-backed operation was carried out by NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit. The contraband is valued over Rs 50 lakh.

“The current module was well organized with articulated roles of each syndicate member. Further investigation in progress. It would be pertinent to mention that sale of the CBCS is prohibited without proper prescription. However, many chemists and distributors do not follow the laid procedure due to which illicit abuse of the pharma drug is common,” NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Amit Ghawate said.

The illicit consignments of codeine syrup were originally being diverted from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and booked on fake addresses/forged documents from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Railway station, Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh to Pune in Maharashtra.

Counterparts of the syndicate at Pune were receiving the consignments at Pune railway station and then the same were being dispatched to Mumbai on different locations for further supplies to local traffickers and finally to multiple peddlers.

The kingpin at Mumbai, who also owned various medical shops in the city, was coordinating the whole network clandestinely and most of the syndicate members were unaware of his real name, face and location.

‘"The kingpin, who is a resident of Mahalaxmi, was making payment to the Varanasi-based supplier through Hawala and he used to deposit cash through his customers to hide his own identity,” the NCB said.