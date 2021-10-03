NCB busts rave party in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan being questioned

In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a rave party onboard a cruise ship in Mumbai in an operation that started on Saturday afternoon and still continues.

NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede said that eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are currently being questioned in connection with the raid, according to news agency ANI.

Eight persons -- Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra -- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/KauOH2ULts — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Eight to 10 persons have been detained and huge quantities of narcotics were seized.

The ship, currently at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, was to cast off for Goa when NCB sleuths swooped. Some celebrities, DJs and social media influencers too have been detained.

Party organisers and cruise line representatives have been summoned.

"It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light," NCB chief SN Pradhan told ANI.

