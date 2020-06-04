Nisarga: NCP chief meets partymen to review damage

NCP chief meets partymen to review damage caused by cyclone Nisarga

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 04 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 18:39 ist
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (PTI File Photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday held a meeting with party ministers and leaders to take stock of the damages caused by cyclone Nisarga, a day after it made landfall in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, party MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel attended the meeting at the NCP president's residence here, a statement said.

The coastal belt of the state, particularly Raigad district, was hit by the cyclone, which has now weakened into a depression.

Pawar had on Wednesday urged the partymen to engage in relief work along with the administration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sharad Pawar
NCP
Cyclone
Nisarga
Maharashtra
NDRF

What's Brewing

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 