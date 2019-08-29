NCP MLA meets Thackeray amid rumours of joining Sena

Amid speculations that he may quit the NCP, party MLA Avadhut Tatkare on Thursday met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray here and said he wants to stay in "mainstream politics".

Rumours have been doing the rounds that the MLA, who represents Shrivardhan Assembly seat in Maharashtra's Raigad district, and his uncle and NCP MP Sunil Tatkare may join the Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state and at the Centre.

Sunil Tatkare, the Lok Sabha member from Raigad constituency, earlier denied the rumours.

However, his nephew, who met Thackeray at the latter's residence in suburban Bandra, said he cannot confirm anything, but asserted he wants to stay in mainstream politics.

"I met Uddhav Thackeray to remain in mainstream politics. I will announce my official decision in next two days," Avadhut Tatkare told reporters here.

Asked if he would part ways with his uncle, he said, "I would take a decision after consultation with my party workers and close aides. I need some time to make a statement on the same. I cannot confirm anything but I want to stay in mainstream politics and as part of it, I met Thackeray."

Several senior leaders from the opposition NCP and Congress have recently joined the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena in the state, where the Assembly polls are due in September- October.

Six-time legislator Dilip Sopal earlier this week resigned from the Sharad Pawar-led party and joined the Shiv Sena on Wednesday.