NCP workers protest against BJP leader's 'Aurangzeb's reincarnation' tweet for Sharad Pawar

The NCP on Friday staged massive protests in Mumbai against a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nilesh Rane terming Sharad Pawar as "Aurangzeb's reincarnation".

Based on a news report by a TV channel, Nilesh had described Pawar as “reincarnation of Aurangzeb”.

“Whenever elections approach, Sharad Pawar starts worrying about Muslims. Sometimes it makes one wonder if Sharad Pawar is the reincarnation of Aurangzeb,” Nilesh had tweeted.

पवार साहेब आधी औरंगाबादला छत्रपती संभाजीनगर, उस्मानाबादला धाराशिव आणि अहमदनगरला अहील्यानगर ही नावं तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या पक्षाला मान्य आहे हे म्हणून ट्विट किव्हा स्टेटमेंट जाहीर करा. आम्ही तुमचं अभिनंदन करू. — Nilesh N Rane (@meNeeleshNRane) June 8, 2023

A person named Saurabh Pimpalkar - who claims to be a "BJP activist” -- too had put out an objectionable tweet.

While Pawar himself has not commented, his nephew and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, and his daughter Supriya Sule have slammed the tendency to target important people.

Ajit and Sule also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the issue and do the needful.

Sule also met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and urged necessary action against people spreading misinformation and issuing threats. Pawar, 82, has received death threats on WhatsApp.

“I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop,” she said.

Tagging Twitter, NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said: “...You are aware there is prevailing tension in Kolhapur city, Maharashtra due to the name ‘Aurangzeb'. The handle @meNeeleshNRane is using the same name against Padma Vibhushan Mr. Sharad Pawar, MP -Rajya Sabha. This tweet has malicious intent, please take action. twitter.com/meNeeleshNRane.”

In another tweet, he added: “Hello @TwitterIndia.... I had alerted you about the tweet by @meNeeleshNRane with signs of malicious intent . He continues to tweet equating Mr. Sharad Pawar to the problem creating name ‘Aurangzeb'. Requesting you once again to take action because we want peace in Maharashtra.”