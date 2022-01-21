NCP's parliamentarian essays role of Nathuram Godse, draws flak

NCP's parliamentarian essays role of Nathuram Godse

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 21 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 16:10 ist
Amol Kolhe. Credit: DH File Photo

In a development that has sparked off a political issue in Maharashtra, NCP MP and actor-turned-politician Dr Amol Kolhe essayed the role of Nathuram Godse leading to differences in opinion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation.

Kolhe played the role of Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, in a film titled Why I killed Gandhi. The controversial film is set for release on January 30, the day Gandhiji was assassinated in 1948, months after Independence. 

A doctor, who turned into an actor and switched to politics, Dr Kohle is the MP from Shirur in Pune. He is best known for essaying the role of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi TV series Raja Shivchatrapati, which was aired on Star Pravah and Swarajya Janini Jijamata on Sony Marathi.

Besides, he had also played the role of Shivaji’s son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Marathi TV series Swarajyarakshan Sambhaji on Zee Marathi. 

Opposing the film, NCP leader and state housing minister Dr Jitendra Awhad said, "I have opposed all anti-Gandhi films. It is an ideological opposition that I have. When an actor plays a particular character, then he gets into the thought of the character, becomes that character, without that one cannot be an actor."

