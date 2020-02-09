NCS, Mumbai Student becomes the youngest girl in the world to summit Mt. Aconcagua, South America

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a class VII student of Navy Children School (NCS), Mumbai, became the youngest girl in the world to summit Mt. Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and outside of Asia. She summited the mountain peak of 6962 m height on 01 Feb 2020 and unfurled the Indian tricolour. Years of physical, mental preparation and regular participation of adventure sports combined with strong character helped the young girl in overcoming many administrative hurdles and extreme climbing conditions to achieve this rare feat.