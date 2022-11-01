Neral-Matheran toy train makes a remarkable comeback

The popular and prestigious Neral-Matheran toy train has made a remarkable comeback during this year's Diwali.

The Neral-Matheran toy train, which is more than 100 years old, is one among the few mountain trains in India.

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats, Matheran, located in the Raigad district, is an eco-sensitive region and is Asia's only automobile-free hill station.

Among the attractions here is the Neral–Matheran Narrow Gauge Railway.

The Central Railway (CR) had to shut the services between Neral and Matheran—a distance of around 21 kms—because heavy rains destroyed the tracks in 2019.

However, the CR continued to operate the services between Matheran and Aman Lodge, a distance of around 2 kms.

From 23 October, coinciding with Diwali festivities, the CR restarted full-scale operations between Neral and Matheran.

“The Neral-Matheran toy train ferried 3,700 passengers and registered revenue of Rs 4.81 lakh in just 9 days,” CR officials said.

“The Railway is popularizing this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes one close to nature. It provides the thrill of watching nature closely along with a memorable ride in the toy train, thus allowing one to get immersed in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran,” the officials noted.

Matheran, which means "forest on the forehead", was discovered in May 1850 by Hugh Poyntz Malet, the then district collector of Thane. Lord Elphinstone, the then Governor of Bombay laid the foundations for the development as a future hill station. The Britishers developed Matheran as a popular resort to beat the summer heat in the region. The Matheran Hill Railway—a popular toy train—was built in 1907 by Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy.

One can do a lot of things in Matheran – walk, trek, mountaineering and rock climbing, valley crossing, night trails, bird watching and so on.