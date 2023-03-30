New rules for Goa casinos soon: CM in Budget speech

New rules for Goa casinos soon, says CM during Budget speech

The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the 'Gaming Commissioner', an official said

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Mar 30 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 15:27 ist
Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI File Photo

New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai-Goa highway work will be completed by December, says Gadkari

The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the 'Gaming Commissioner', he said. Goa has six off shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate casinos.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
India News
Casino
Pramod Sawant
Gambling

Related videos

What's Brewing

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

 