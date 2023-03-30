New rules for Goa casinos soon, says CM during Budget speech

New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday.
The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.
Also Read | Mumbai-Goa highway work will be completed by December, says Gadkari
The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the 'Gaming Commissioner', he said. Goa has six off shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate casinos.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry
'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'
Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma
Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner
From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones
Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'